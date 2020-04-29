|
Dean Charles Cochenour
of East Sparta, Ohio, passed away Sunday April 26, 2020. Born Aug. 30, 1960 in Struthers Ohio, to Paul and Joyce Cochenour, he went to North Canton High School until his senior year, and graduated from Timken High School. Dean was a free spirit and while North Canton was awesome, he needed to spread his wings so he transferred to Timken. Dean always went on his own path. It is why we all loved him so much.
Preceded in death by his mother Joyce Cochenour June, 25, 2016. Survived by his loving Wife of 21 years, Tina Cochenour; daughter, Connie; granddaughters Kaelin, Reese, and Erynn; son, Shawn (Cala) Seifer; grandsons, Payten, Gannon, Cavin; granddaughter Emmersyn; daughter, Brittany( Austin) Mitchell, granddaughter Gigi, grandson Maddox; father: Paul Cochenour of Naples, Fl; brother Dave (Lori) Cochenour ; As well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him so much; Best friends: Dave (Karen)Beard and Jerry Kirkpatrick.
Dean Served in the Navy from 1980-1987. Dean served on the USS Stark and wanted a long career in the Navy but the missile that hit the USS Stark changed all of that. By the Grace of God, Dean and a buddy went to the mess hall to get something to eat. The missile hit his barrack on the ship. He lost most of his crew and buddies. He always lamented the crew members under his control that lost their lives. He always cared about them. He was a Hero as he spent the next 24 hours fighting the fires on that ship so it would not sink. Dean was Honorably Discharged from the Navy as a decorated veteran. In civilian life Dean made a career as a Maintenance worker and then the Maintenance Manager at the following two companies. Ohio Cast 1985-1998 and American Standard 1998-2018. In 2018 Dean was hired as the Plant Manager at RefCo Tec. It was the rôle he was always destined for. He stayed in that role until his passing. Dean loved the Browns, Indians, Cavs and the Buckeyes. He loved boating, fishing, movies and he loved his snacks. He would always help everyone, he was the guy standing in the rain to fix a car on the side of the road that wasn't his own. He could pretty much fix anything and everything. He was calm and made others laugh. A man of few words at times but when he spoke you knew it was well thought out and measured. Dean dearly loved his wife, children, grandchildren and all of his family. He will be sorely missed. Dean was one of the good guys gone way too soon. Tina and his children are so thankful for your thoughts and prayers.
Due to circumstances, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 29, 2020