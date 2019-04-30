|
Dean "Dino" L. Schaaf
of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2019. He currently worked for Progressive Business Publications and recently Alorica. Born on April 25, 1974 in Canton and a 1992 graduate of Hoover High School. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards, playing basketball and coaching T-Ball. Being very tech savvy, Dino often helped neighbors with computer issues. He was a die-hard Browns fan and avid Notre Dame fan.
Preceded in death by parents, Dean Sr., and Joan. He was the devoted father of Austin (10) and Logan (7) - the lights of his life! Survived by brother, Rodney (Jennifer) of Navarre and sister, Jessica (Wayne) Harbin of Canton; nieces and nephews; uncle, Larry of Indiana; aunts, Bettie of North Canton, Karen of Canton, Mary of Iowa, Margie of Minnesota.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at Dillon & Santucci Funeral Home, 4471 Warren-Sharon Road in Vienna, Ohio 44473 and 7 p.m. service with Pastor Aaron. Guestbook for family and friends dillon-santucci.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2019