Debbi D. Kyerage 53 of Massillon, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born on Dec. 31, 1966 in Barberton, Ohio. Debbi worked at the Bellstores on Hills and Dales Road in Massillon. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Debbi was well liked and loved by many.She is survived by her son, Chad Kyer, and parents, Barbara and Larry Patterson.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbi's memory to your local Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.