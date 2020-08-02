1/1
Debbi D. Kyer
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debbi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debbi D. Kyer

age 53 of Massillon, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born on Dec. 31, 1966 in Barberton, Ohio. Debbi worked at the Bellstores on Hills and Dales Road in Massillon. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Debbi was well liked and loved by many.

She is survived by her son, Chad Kyer, and parents, Barbara and Larry Patterson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbi's memory to your local Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vrabel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved