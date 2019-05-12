|
|
Debbie Thewes
Debbie Thewes, 62, earned her angel wings and joined her parents John and Marvella Haubert in Heaven on April 28, 2019, after a very sudden diagnosis of cancer. She was a longtime employee of Macy's fragrance department and was well known as the incredible hostess at Debbie's Silver City.
Debbie is survived by her devoted husband of 42 years, Tim Thewes, and three children, Heather (Husband, Brandon) Wenning, Tina (Husband, Nick) Overturf, and Tim Thewes (Partner, Donald Norman). She adored her loving in-laws, Russel and Shirley Thewes and prided herself on her five grandchildren and one great-grandson. She came from a large family of two brothers and four sisters and had countless other family members and friends that she loved deeply.
To celebrate her amazing life and legacy, we invite anyone that she touched to attend a party in her honor on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. This gathering will take place at Elite Sports Facility at 11035 Cleveland Ave. NW in Uniontown, OH 44685. Happy Mother's Day to our amazing Mom and to our family and friends!
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019