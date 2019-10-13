|
|
Debbie Turley
68, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Preceded in death by her husband Edward, parents, and two brothers. Survived by her children, Amy (Brad) Lowe, Kristy (Brad) Salewsky, Sarah (Jayson) Shockey, and Adam (Kelly) Turley. Eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 15th from 5:00-7:00 pm at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home. For complete obituary please visit www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com.
Swigart-Easterling,
330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019