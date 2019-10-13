Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Debbie Turley Obituary
68, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

Preceded in death by her husband Edward, parents, and two brothers. Survived by her children, Amy (Brad) Lowe, Kristy (Brad) Salewsky, Sarah (Jayson) Shockey, and Adam (Kelly) Turley. Eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 15th from 5:00-7:00 pm at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home. For complete obituary please visit www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com.

Swigart-Easterling,

330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019
