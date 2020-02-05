|
Deborah A. Klingensmith
Age 71, of East Sparta, Ohio died Monday, February 3, 2020 in the Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness. Born May 2, 1948 in Canton, Ohio to the late Roscoe and Arline Guyton. She was a Canton area resident most of her life and wintered in Florida. Deborah retired from Stark Board of Developmental Disabilities and was formerly employed by Sandy Valley Local Schools where she was as a bus driver. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Loyal Order of Moose. Deborah enjoyed quilting with friends and gardening.
Preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Bergmeyer; second husband, Robert Klingensmith; one sister, Janie McGaha; one brother, Ronnie Guyton; a friend, Alex Oryszak. She is survived by a daughter and companion, Julie Haney and Anthony Evans; two granddaughters and spouse, Casey and Gary Pontones, Jesse Haney; countless other loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be Friday, Feb 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with Pastor Scott Anderson officiating. Friends may call Thursday from 6 – 8 p.m.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020