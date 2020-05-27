Deborah A. Winkler
1955 - 2020
Deborah A. Winkler

age 65, of Uniontown, joined her Heavenly family on Sunday morning May 24, 2020. She was born in Barberton, Ohio on May 15, 1955 and a graduate of Buchtel High School. She always joked about being raised in LA (Lower Akron). Debbie retired after many years from Lake Credit Union. She loved journaling about her travels, her children and grandchildren and winning big at the casinos.

She is survived by her husband, Michael; children, Tiffany (Jasen) Zinna, Ashley Burress, Felicity Winkler; grandchildren, Mason and Max Zinna, Brittany Winkler; great-granddaughter, Penthesilea Mitchen; father, William Schwaberow; brother, Daniel (Ruth) Schwaberow; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her first husband, Ira "Buddy" Burress; mother, Marlyn Schwaberow; sister, Donna Franz; step-son, Wade Burress.

The family will schedule a Celebration of Life in the future.

Arnold 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
