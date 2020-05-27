Deborah A. Winklerage 65, of Uniontown, joined her Heavenly family on Sunday morning May 24, 2020. She was born in Barberton, Ohio on May 15, 1955 and a graduate of Buchtel High School. She always joked about being raised in LA (Lower Akron). Debbie retired after many years from Lake Credit Union. She loved journaling about her travels, her children and grandchildren and winning big at the casinos.She is survived by her husband, Michael; children, Tiffany (Jasen) Zinna, Ashley Burress, Felicity Winkler; grandchildren, Mason and Max Zinna, Brittany Winkler; great-granddaughter, Penthesilea Mitchen; father, William Schwaberow; brother, Daniel (Ruth) Schwaberow; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her first husband, Ira "Buddy" Burress; mother, Marlyn Schwaberow; sister, Donna Franz; step-son, Wade Burress.The family will schedule a Celebration of Life in the future.Arnold 330-877-9364