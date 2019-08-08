The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
Deborah Anne Gradijan Hardwick


1960 - 2019
Deborah Anne Gradijan Hardwick Obituary
Deborah Anne Gradijan Hardwick

58, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Massillon on Sept. 22, 1960. A graduate of Tuslaw High School, as a student she was active in band and was a Majorette. She worked many years in customer service including Office Max and Fisher Foods.

She is survived by her son, James Hardwick Jr.; father, George R. Gradijan; two brothers, Mark Gradijan and Dan (Tammy) Gradijan; many nieces and nephews; and her former spouse, James Hardwick Sr. She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda L. (Leonard) Gradijan.

Friends and family will gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m., Rev. Katie Jacob officiating. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 8, 2019
