Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Deb's home
Massillon, OH
Dr. Deborah Champion DDS


1954 - 2019
Dr. Deborah Champion DDS Obituary
Dr. Deborah Champion, DDS

June 10, 1954 – December 16, 2019

Doctor Deborah Champion (Reams) DDS, BFF to so many, on December 16 greeted her deceased and beloved father, Sanford Reams, her rock; as well as her beloved grandma, Anna Paulik; her nephew, Brian Reams; and many grandparents; aunts; uncles; cousins and friends in a realm where we await seeing her again.

Her so dearly loved daughters, Allison, so fun loving and sensitive, and Katie, also her rock, along with her husband, Rob Conway; Deb's son and rock to both her girls; her brother, Joe Reams, the General, and his wife Jenny; her brother, Dan Reams, the Lieutenant and his wife, Toni Lee; her soul sister, Anne and her husband, Michael Burns; and her bohemian sister, Sandy Reams; along with her loving mother, Rita Reams; her precious dogs, Haley and Minna; and all her nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends will remember her quick wit, her sense of humor, and her love of life. We are honored to have been her warriors throughout her battle with cancer, and we hold her in esteem forever and always. We welcome her presence when we root for Ohio State, when we carry on the Reams and Champion family traditions, and when we wonder, "What would Deb do?" Carry a torch for us dear girl. Encircled by the saints and angels, watch over us. We love you.

The family will host a celebration of Deb's life at her home in Massillon from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. Please contact Paquelet Funeral Home for address if needed.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 19, 2019
