DEBORAH JANE GARNES
1947 - 2020
Deborah Jane Garnes

age 72 of Canton, passed away Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020 in her home with her husband of 51 years by her side. She was born November 10, 1947 in Alliance to Henry and Virginia (Bowden) Brenner. On June 28, 1969 she married Herbert Garnes, III. Debbie graduated from Alliance High School and received her Bachelors Degree in Education from Mount Union College. She was a Chapter and Title I teacher in the Perry Local Schools for over thirty years retiring in 2002. She was a member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, North Canton for 50 years. Debbie loved decorating her home and tending to her flower gardens. She enjoyed chronicling her family, home and trips in pictures. Her hobbies included sudoku, crossword puzzles and following various bloggers on Facebook.

She is survived by her husband, Herbert S. Garnes, III; son, Bert Garnes and his wife, Kris of Atlanta.

Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 11:00 a.m. at the Alliance City Cemetery with the Bishop Abraham Allende officiating. Friends are invited to join the service online at the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society, St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, or Aultman Hospice.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291

Published in The Repository on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Alliance City Cemetery
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
