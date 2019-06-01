|
|
Deborah Jean (Ferguson) Rohr
1951-2019
Was called home to be with the Lord on Wed. May 29 at Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio. Born on Jan 25 1951 in Steubenville Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Jane Ferguson. She attended schools for the deaf, school of cosmetology and worked as a CNA at Lancia nursing home. Debbie married and moved to Massillon, Ohio where she was very active in the church and her family of the deaf community. Simply, she loved the Lord and her family. She loved crocheting afghans for her friends and family and spending time with her service dog Tara and pet Fluffy.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Rohr; sister, Linda (Mike) Adams; brother, Robert Ferguson. Nephews, Richard (Melody) McCann, Eric (Melissa) McCann, Michael and Liane Adams. Extended family, Trina Thweat and Harold Adams. Also, many great nieces and nephews that she loved teaching sign language. She will be sadly missed and always in our hearts.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Darwin Smith officiating. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 1, 2019