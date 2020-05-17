Deborah Kay (Hentzell) Leffler
71, passed away on May 13, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center due to complications of Covid 19. She had previously lived at The Villages at London Square and was currently residing at The Canton Regency. Born on October 15,1948, she was the oldest daughter of Dale and Eileen (Kurtz) Hentzell. She graduated from Perry High School in 1966. She married (Anthony) Laine Leffler in 1973. Debbie was previously employed by Diebold Company, and later worked and retired from the Canton Water Department. She enjoyed family gatherings, colorful flowers, crafting, reading, listening to Latin and Motown music, watching movies, playing Bingo with her new friends at The Regency, and spending endless hours in the sun by the pool. However, nothing pleased her more than the time she shared with her two grandchildren. They were the light of her life. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She has left an empty space in our family and will be greatly missed.
Debbie is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother David Hentzell Sr. as well as one nephew Christopher Hentzell. Survived by daughter Jennifer (Thomas) Sowd, son (Michael) Craig Leffler, grandchildren Madison and Nicholas Sowd. Also, sister Cynthia (Richard) Maier, sisters-in-law, Paula (John) Clark, and Tracy (Cary) Coble. Nephews include David Hentzell Jr., Jason (Mandi) Hentzell, Matthew Maier, and Shayne Kuemerle. Nieces are Maureen (Matthew) Albrecht, Melissa (Brandon) Stevens, Angela (Anthony) Garman, Amy Carlisle, Beth Carlile, and Meghan Kuemerle, there are five great-nephews, and 3 great-nieces, and of course, her cat "Buddy".
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel with services conducted for family and close friends at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at 1:30 pm. A Celebration of Life will be offered at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.