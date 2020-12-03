Deborah L. (Harper) Bennettage 57 of Massillon, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at The Laurels of Massillon after a lengthy illness. She was born on Feb. 9, 1963 to Benny and Ruth Harper. She was a graduate of Tuslaw High School, N.E.O. College of Medicine and worked as a registered nurse in Florida before returning to Ohio. She is preceded in death by her father, Benny Harper. Deborah is a member of Southwest Church of Christ in Canton.Debbie is survived by her sons, Rory Bishop of Florida and Max (Michelle) Bishop, U.S.N. of Mississippi; mother, Ruth Harper of Massillon; brother, Steve Harper of Waynesburg; grandchildren, Dahlia and Aaron, and many nieces and nephews. She loved her family and her church family at Southwest.There are no services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.