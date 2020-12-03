1/1
Deborah L. (Harper) Bennett
Deborah L. (Harper) Bennett

age 57 of Massillon, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at The Laurels of Massillon after a lengthy illness. She was born on Feb. 9, 1963 to Benny and Ruth Harper. She was a graduate of Tuslaw High School, N.E.O. College of Medicine and worked as a registered nurse in Florida before returning to Ohio. She is preceded in death by her father, Benny Harper. Deborah is a member of Southwest Church of Christ in Canton.

Debbie is survived by her sons, Rory Bishop of Florida and Max (Michelle) Bishop, U.S.N. of Mississippi; mother, Ruth Harper of Massillon; brother, Steve Harper of Waynesburg; grandchildren, Dahlia and Aaron, and many nieces and nephews. She loved her family and her church family at Southwest.

There are no services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2020.
December 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Love Sue
Sue Dirham
Friend
December 2, 2020
Debbie you will be missed so much and you will always be with me in my thoughts daily and especially in my heart. May you rest in peace with sincere love bertie kiko
Bertie Kiko
