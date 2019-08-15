|
|
Deborah L. Gutwein
69, of Bolivar, died Monday August 12, 2019 at the Legends Care Center in Massillon. Born September 27, 1947 in Fremont, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Phyllis (Phipps) Hoffman. She was a 1967 graduate of Washington High School in Massillon then graduated from the Timken Mercy School of practical nursing where she received her L.P.N. She retired from the Dayton V.A. Medical Center in Dayton. She was a member of Lifeway Church in New Philadelphia where she was very active in various activities. She loved her animals, gardening, and being outdoors.
She is survived by her foster children, Amanda Ghee of Bolivar, Sarah Brown, Robert Ghee of East Sparta and a brother, James (Beth) Hoffman of Shelby along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Catherine Hoffman Fivefeathers.
Cremation will take place and a family graveside service will be held in Massillon Cemetery. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.
Lebold-Smith
330-874-3113
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 15, 2019