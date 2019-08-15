Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Gutwein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah L. Gutwein


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah L. Gutwein Obituary
Deborah L. Gutwein

69, of Bolivar, died Monday August 12, 2019 at the Legends Care Center in Massillon. Born September 27, 1947 in Fremont, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Phyllis (Phipps) Hoffman. She was a 1967 graduate of Washington High School in Massillon then graduated from the Timken Mercy School of practical nursing where she received her L.P.N. She retired from the Dayton V.A. Medical Center in Dayton. She was a member of Lifeway Church in New Philadelphia where she was very active in various activities. She loved her animals, gardening, and being outdoors.

She is survived by her foster children, Amanda Ghee of Bolivar, Sarah Brown, Robert Ghee of East Sparta and a brother, James (Beth) Hoffman of Shelby along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Catherine Hoffman Fivefeathers.

Cremation will take place and a family graveside service will be held in Massillon Cemetery. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now