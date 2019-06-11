|
Deborah L. Shipley
Age 55, of Kensington, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia surrounded by her family following a 10 year battle with cancer. She was born July 2, 1963 in Norfolk, Va. to Allen and Lenora (Ruby) Hilliard. She was an Accounts Payable Supervisor for ComDoc in Uniontown. She attended the New Alexander Christian Church. She graduated from United Local High School in 1981 and received and Associates Degree in Business Management from Kent State Stark.
She is survived by her parents and their spouses, Allen and Faye Hilliard of Hanoverton, Lenora and Clint Heywood of Montandon, Pa.; four sons, Jeremiah (Shawnna) Shipley of Kensington, Adam Shipley of Dellroy, Timothy Shipley of Alliance, Joshua Shipley of Kensington; sister, Vicky (Tom) Lopez of Albuquerque, N.M.; three brothers, Steve (Pam) Hilliard of Minerva, Scott (Becky) Hilliard of Canfield, A.J. (Lisa) LaChance of New Braunfels, Texas and four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Katie Shipley and a brother, Tony LaChance.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15th at 12 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice, c/o 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019