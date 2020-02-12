|
|
Deborah Lee Frank
age 65, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born April 14, 1954 in Canton, to George and Madeline (Sharp) Bester. She graduated from Lehman High School in 1972 and spent her career as a waitress and homemaker.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Robert E. Frank, Jr.; sisters, Susan Bester and Lynn (Jack II) Keim; nieces: Holly Holtz, Tabitha Keim, Lindsey Keim; and nephew, Jack (Amber) Keim; great-nephews, Gavin and Lucas Keim.
Calling hours are Friday, February 14th., from 4-6 p.m., at the Arnold Funeral Home at 1517 Market Ave. North. Burial to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery Monday, February 17, 2020.
