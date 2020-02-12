Home

Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
DEBORAH LEE FRANK


1954 - 2020
DEBORAH LEE FRANK Obituary
Deborah Lee Frank

age 65, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born April 14, 1954 in Canton, to George and Madeline (Sharp) Bester. She graduated from Lehman High School in 1972 and spent her career as a waitress and homemaker.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Robert E. Frank, Jr.; sisters, Susan Bester and Lynn (Jack II) Keim; nieces: Holly Holtz, Tabitha Keim, Lindsey Keim; and nephew, Jack (Amber) Keim; great-nephews, Gavin and Lucas Keim.

Calling hours are Friday, February 14th., from 4-6 p.m., at the Arnold Funeral Home at 1517 Market Ave. North. Burial to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery Monday, February 17, 2020.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Feb. 12, 2020
