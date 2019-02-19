|
|
Debra A. Hogsed
65, of Canton, Ohio passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 of breast cancer. She was born in
Canton on July 7, 1953 to
the late Robert and Martha (Shank) Wood. Debbie was
a member of Canton First Friends Church.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Rick, her two sons Matt (Michelle) and Mark (Nikki) Hogsed. Her grandchildren; Bailey, Noah, Adam and Colton.
Sister Kathy Jo (David) Hufstetler, Brother John (Karla) Wood. Several nephews, niece, cousins, uncles and aunt.
There will be no public service or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Canton Crisis Pregnancy Center. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 19, 2019