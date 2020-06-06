Debra (Debbie) Ingerham



age 61, of Canton passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born Sept. 12, 1958 to the late Richard P. Schroeter and Judith(Whitmer) Clemens. She graduated from Canton South High School in 1976. Debbie was employed by Arbys in North Canton, she was dedicated to her job and loved by her Co-workers. She enjoyed building puzzles, playing scrabble, needle pointing, and caring for her dog Daisy.



Debbie is proceeded in death by her husband of 37 years, James W. Ingerham II. She is survived by her son, Kevin Ingerham (Miranda); daughter, Jamie Losey (Tracy); four grandchildren, Hailie, Chance, Damien, Kaiden; her sister, Tamie (Gary) Blye; brothers, Daniel (Andrea) Clemens, Rick (Lindsey) Schroeter; her mother, Judith Clemens; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



There will be no services held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store