Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Wissmar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra J. (Getz) Wissmar


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra J. (Getz) Wissmar Obituary
Debra J. Wissmar (Getz)

Debra (Debi) J. Wissmar, 62, of Massillon, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in Akron on January 8, 2020. Debi was born September 18, 1957, to Richard B. and Erma J. (Zimmerman) Getz. She was a lifetime resident of the Massillon area. She worked at the Massillon State Hospital and Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare System as a Mental Health Nursing Assistant.

Debi is survived by her father, Richard B. (Mabel) Getz, brother, Gary (Meg) Getz; sister, Lou Ann (Joe) Kosap; nephews, Jeramy, Jerud and Dylan; nieces, Janine, Jodi and Leah; as well as many great-nephews and nieces. Debi is preceded in death by her mother, Erma J. Getz; nephew, Jamie W. Taylor; love of her life, Miro; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

There will be no services, per her request.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -