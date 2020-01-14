|
|
Debra J. Wissmar (Getz)
Debra (Debi) J. Wissmar, 62, of Massillon, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in Akron on January 8, 2020. Debi was born September 18, 1957, to Richard B. and Erma J. (Zimmerman) Getz. She was a lifetime resident of the Massillon area. She worked at the Massillon State Hospital and Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare System as a Mental Health Nursing Assistant.
Debi is survived by her father, Richard B. (Mabel) Getz, brother, Gary (Meg) Getz; sister, Lou Ann (Joe) Kosap; nephews, Jeramy, Jerud and Dylan; nieces, Janine, Jodi and Leah; as well as many great-nephews and nieces. Debi is preceded in death by her mother, Erma J. Getz; nephew, Jamie W. Taylor; love of her life, Miro; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
There will be no services, per her request.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020