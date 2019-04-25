|
Debra K. Bruegger 1951-2019
67, of Massillon, passed away quietly but very unexpectedly, early Monday evening, April 22, 2019. Born in Canton, June 20, 1951, a daughter to the late William and Norma Jean (Smith) Kelly, Deb graduated from Lehman High School and received an associate degree in psychology from the University of Akron. She worked most recently as an office assistant in the medical practice of Dr. Glenn D. Blankenhorn, III, DO. A devoted wife, mom and grandma, Deb loved her family very much and gave everything she had to everything she did. Her light would shine brightest when her energies could be applied to a single purpose and she found peace and satisfaction in knowing that what she wanted to do was done completely and done well.
Preceded in death by her best friend and husband of 32 years, JR Bruegger; her parents; and step-father, Russ Wilson; Deb is survived by her sons, Stuart R. Braun, of Perry Township, George "Dennis" Curlutu, Jr., of Canton and Jason (Christina) Bruegger, of Virginia; her five grandchildren; brothers, Bill and Jay Kelly and their wives; her step-mother, Mrs. Dixie Wilson, of Florida and an extended family that includes many very dear friends. A special note of thanks is given to the staff of the Inn at University Village and to Kathy Lega, Karen Goodwin and Gina Allender for their unfailing friendship, care and support.
The family will receive condolences on Friday evening, April 26, from 6-7:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Cremation has taken place according to her wishes and a private ceremony and inurnment will be completed at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made on-line to either the National Organ Donation Foundation or . To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 25, 2019