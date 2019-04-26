Home

Debra K. Bruegger Obituary
The family will receive condolences on Friday evening, April 26, from 6-7:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Cremation has taken place according to her wishes and a private ceremony and inurnment will be completed at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made on-line to either the National Organ Donation Foundation or . To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2019
