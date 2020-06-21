Debra K. Miku
Debra K. Miku

According to Debra's wishes, there will be no services. There will be a celebration of life on June 27th, 2020 from 3pm-8pm at 1734 (1736) Harvard Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44703.

Gordon (330)456-4766

Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
