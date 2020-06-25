Debra K. Miku
In loving memory of Debra K. Miku, age 69 of Canton, OH, went to be with the Lord on Tues., June 16th, 2020. She was born on June 8th, 1951, in Canton. A daughter of Loris and Margret James. Debra was a stay at home mom. She attended Canton McKinley High School and loved to read, dance, laugh and collect home interior. She also loved her cats. Her favorite color was yellow.
Debra is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 52 years, George Miku, Jr.; two sisters and six brothers, Nancy, Sandy, Paul, Mike, Larry, Kevin, Dennis and Mark; six children, Kelly, Trina, Frances, George, Adam, and Stacy; and 19 grandkids and 10 great grandkids.
According to Debra's wishes, there will be no services. There will be a celebration of life on June 27th, 2020 from 3pm-8pm at 1734 (1736) Harvard Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44703. The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 25, 2020.