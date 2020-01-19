Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Debra L. Shonk


1957 - 2020
Debra L. Shonk Obituary
Debra L. Shonk

Age 62, of Navarre (Perry Twp) also known as Grandma Debbie and Debbie Debbie passed away due to an illness on Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. Born July 5, 1957 in Canton, Ohio to the late Robert and Delores (Pribula) Lucas. Debbie attended Perry High School but graduated from Jackson High School. After graduation, she worked at L&K Restaurants and went on to be a teller at Harter Bank. Deb retired from Time Warner Cable after 28 years. Deb loved to help anyone with her talents. During her illness she volunteered at Mercy Medical Center making handbags they would pass out to patients. Deb was a lover of animals of any kind. Her golden retriever, Cody and wired hair dachshund, Gunner were the loves of her life. In the last couple of years, she and her husband, Ron would get on their Harley and ride, going places such as the Harley factory in York, Pa. Deb will be missed by all that knew her.

Preceded in death by one sister, Rita Patterson. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ron (Ronnie) Shonk; two daughters, Tabatha (Greg) Momirov, Dwan (Chris) Daniels; two grandsons, Mikey Gross (Colleen Mayle), Cale Gross (Alicia Chapman); three great-grandchildren; a special niece, Miranda (Greg) Brinkerhoff; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 19, 2020
