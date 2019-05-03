|
Debra (Procario) Sills 1959-2019
Age 60 of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening, April 30, 2019. Born February 15, 1959 in Canton to the late Ermanno and Mary Procario. She was a graduate of Louisville High School. She was a cake decorator for many years, earning many awards. For the last 22 years she worked at ATI Allegany in Louisville. She was a member of Local 1046. She had a very outgoing personality, but she told you like it was. She always had people laughing. She was a hard worker and very passionate with everything she did. She loved her Harley and Cadillacs. She loved going on rides with her husband. She met so many great friends from swimming at the YMCA. She was a great cook, baker and loved to decorate for all the holidays.
She is survived by her husband and best friend, Gary Sills; and her beloved furbaby, Kiki. Also survived by her sisters, Tina McGowan of Homeworth and Sandra Procario of Louisville. Her brothers, Dominic (Debbie) Procario and Dino (Mary) Procario both of Louisville. Stepson, Adam (Natasha) Sills of Texas; stepdaughter, Kebbi Williams of Louisville and step-grandchildren, Kaylynn and Kendra Williams. She had many nieces and nephews she loved dearly and many cousins she was close with and a very special friend of 48 years, Terri Paprzycki. The family would like to give a special thank you to the CCU nurses at Aultman Hospital for their care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Rossi Family Funeral Home. Memorial Services will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Monday at Rossi Family Funeral Home with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller as celebrant. Interment will follow at Saint Louis Cemetery.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2019