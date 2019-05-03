Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Sills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra (Procario) Sills


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Debra (Procario) Sills Obituary
Debra (Procario) Sills 1959-2019

Age 60 of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday evening, April 30, 2019. Born February 15, 1959 in Canton to the late Ermanno and Mary Procario. She was a graduate of Louisville High School. She was a cake decorator for many years, earning many awards. For the last 22 years she worked at ATI Allegany in Louisville. She was a member of Local 1046. She had a very outgoing personality, but she told you like it was. She always had people laughing. She was a hard worker and very passionate with everything she did. She loved her Harley and Cadillacs. She loved going on rides with her husband. She met so many great friends from swimming at the YMCA. She was a great cook, baker and loved to decorate for all the holidays.

She is survived by her husband and best friend, Gary Sills; and her beloved furbaby, Kiki. Also survived by her sisters, Tina McGowan of Homeworth and Sandra Procario of Louisville. Her brothers, Dominic (Debbie) Procario and Dino (Mary) Procario both of Louisville. Stepson, Adam (Natasha) Sills of Texas; stepdaughter, Kebbi Williams of Louisville and step-grandchildren, Kaylynn and Kendra Williams. She had many nieces and nephews she loved dearly and many cousins she was close with and a very special friend of 48 years, Terri Paprzycki. The family would like to give a special thank you to the CCU nurses at Aultman Hospital for their care and compassion.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Rossi Family Funeral Home. Memorial Services will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Monday at Rossi Family Funeral Home with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller as celebrant. Interment will follow at Saint Louis Cemetery.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now