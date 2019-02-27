The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Deirdre L. "Dee Dee" Toles


1958 - 2019
Deirdre L. "Dee Dee" Toles Obituary
Deirdre "Dee Dee" L. Toles 1958-2019

Age 60 went home to be with the Lord on February 21, 2019. Her parents were the late Theodore and Byrdie Toles. She was born on November 24, 1958. She was a graduate of Washington High School.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Reginald Hye will be officiating. Burial will follow at Massillon Cemetery.

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2019
