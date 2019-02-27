|
|
Deirdre "Dee Dee" L. Toles 1958-2019
Age 60 went home to be with the Lord on February 21, 2019. Her parents were the late Theodore and Byrdie Toles. She was born on November 24, 1958. She was a graduate of Washington High School.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Reginald Hye will be officiating. Burial will follow at Massillon Cemetery.
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2019