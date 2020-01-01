Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Delbert A. "Skip" Demmer

Delbert A. "Skip" Demmer Obituary
Delbert A. "Skip" Demmer A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Rev. Julia Wertz will officiate. The family will receive condolences on Friday evening, from 6-8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service Saturday morning, from 10-11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. They have also suggested that anyone wishing to honor Skip's memory may do so with a donation to Habitat for Humanity or to the . To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.





330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Jan. 1, 2020
