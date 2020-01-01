|
Delbert A. "Skip" Demmer A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Rev. Julia Wertz will officiate. The family will receive condolences on Friday evening, from 6-8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service Saturday morning, from 10-11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. They have also suggested that anyone wishing to honor Skip's memory may do so with a donation to Habitat for Humanity or to the . To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Jan. 1, 2020