Delbert E. "Sunny" Pennington
1938 - 2020
Delbert E. "Sunny" Pennington

81, of Canton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Hanover House Care Center. He was born in Thomas, W.Va. on July 28, 1938 to the late Leonard and Charlotte Pennington. He proudly served in the United States Navy on the USS Oriskany. Sunny lived life to the fullest and enjoyed his daily McDonald's coffee. He loved NASCAR, football, fishing, planes, ships, old classic cars and country music.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Kermit Rager and sister, Judy Wesie. Sunny leaves his loving companion, Judy Gallagher.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. A special thank you to Harbor Light Hospice of Cuyahoga Falls and The Pines Health Care Center for their support and excellent care Sonny received. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
