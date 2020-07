Delbert E. "Sunny"PenningtonFuneral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.Reed Funeral HomeCanton Chapel330-477-6721