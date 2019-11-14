|
|
Delbert G. Wallick
Known as Del, age 73, walked through the gates of heaven on November 12, 2019. Born in Strasburg Ohio, raised in Canton, the son of Morris and Frances (Greene) Wallick. He leaves his loving wife, Karen (Petersen) Wallick of 41 years, and daughter, Angie Wallick of Memphis Tenn.
A proud Vietnam War Veteran who served in the United States Navy from 1966-1971 on the Amphibious Command Ship and the U.S.S Taconic. He was a member of the Massillon American Legion. He began his work at the Timken Company following his graduation from Perry High School in 1964. He retired after 37 years of service. For those that knew him well, he undoubtedly had a hard work ethic and willingness to lend a hand to others. Del's talents were many, but he was best known for his beautiful wood working skills which he enjoyed creating. Thankfully, those creations are a great reminder of his presence to those that are closest to him. He was an avid all Ohio sports fan but you most certainly would always find him on Friday night during football season at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium cheering on the Massillon Tigers. He was a devoted father and husband that would do absolutely do anything for his two favorite ladies. His sense of humor, the ability to listen to others, and his wise words will be missed greatly.
Visitation will be held on Friday November 15th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon Ohio. A special thank you and heartfelt gratitude goes to Aultman Hospital's 6 east doctors, nurses, nursing assistants and staff and the Aultman Women's Board Compassionate Care Center for the exceptional care they provided these last few months.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 14, 2019