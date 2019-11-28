|
Delbert M. "Bluejeans" Griffin, Jr.
Age 66, of Canton passed away Thursday Nov. 21, 2019. He was born May 9, 1953, the son of the late Delbert and Elsie (Moss) Griffin. He was a former employee at Advanced Restorations.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson. Delbert is survived by his children, Betty Griffin, Jeannie Starr and David Griffin; one sister, one brother; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to a gathering in memory of Delbert at 618 Alexander Pl. NE, Canton on Saturday Nov. 30th from 12 to 4 p.m. Those who are unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at dwilliamsfh.com.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 28, 2019