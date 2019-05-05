Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
DELBERT R. AILING Jr.

Delbert R. Ailing, Jr.

age 81 of Canton, OH, passed away on Saturday May 4, 2019 in his home surrounded by family. He was born in Canton to the late Delbert R. Sr. and Molly Ailing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors.

Delbert is survived by his wife of 25 years, Linda (Sharon) Ailing; children: Peggy (Rob) Schering, Kenneth (Deanna) Ailing, Steve Ailing, Patty Crabtree, and Julie Fisher, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Per his wishes, there are no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2019
