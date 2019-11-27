Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Delephine Geneva Fox

Delephine Geneva Fox Obituary
Delephine Geneva Fox

83, of Perry Township passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born September 1, 1936 in North Holston, Va., the youngest of 13 children to the late John and Dollie Surber.

Delephine was a member of Shepler Country Chapel. She enjoyed bowling, cooking, baking and was an avid reader. Delephine retired from K-Mart after 20 years of service and volunteered for Community Hospice.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Howard; four sisters and seven brothers. Delephine is survived by her children, Vicki (David) Indorf, Theresa Fox (Harper Zipay) and Jeffrey H. Fox; grandchildren, Joshua (Jessica) Indorf, Shawn Indorf, Jerod Indorf, Trisha (Steve) Drabek, Barry Booth, Lauren Fox, Catherine Fox and Shannon Fox; nine great grandchildren and brother, Harold Surber.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. with Rev. James Simone officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Shepler Country Chapel, 6109 Hudson Dr. SW., Navarre, OH 44662; Community Hospice, 4912 Higbee Ave. NW #100 Canton, OH 44718; Stark Wayne Meals on Wheels, 2363 Nave Rd. Massillon, OH 44646 and . Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 27, 2019
