Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Delephine Geneva Fox Obituary
Delephine Geneva

Fox

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. with Rev. James Simone officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Shepler Country Chapel, 6109 Hudson Dr. SW., Navarre, OH 44662; Community Hospice, 4912 Higbee Ave. NW #100 Canton, OH 44718; Stark Wayne Meals on Wheels, 2363 Nave Rd. Massillon, OH 44646 and . Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 28, 2019
