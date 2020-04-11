|
Deliah D. Shrewsbury
age 87 of Navarre, went home to be with the Lord on April 9, 2020. She was born on March 18, 1933 to the late Preston and Hattie Mills in Basion, W.Va. She married Carl M. Shrewsbury on June 1, 1950 and they shared 53 years together until his passing in 2003. Deliah was a homemaker and enjoyed collecting Depression era glass, loved playing cards, checkers, doing crossword puzzles and most importantly reading her Bible. She will forever be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
She leaves to cherish her memory her granddaughters, Brenda (Gary) Hawthorne and Bernette (Dave Check) Fisher; grandson, David Lyons; great-grandchildren, Samuel Hawthorne, Eric Carta, Daniel (Lindsey) Hawthorne, and Mason (Amber) Hawthorne; great-great-grandchildren, Keagan and Benson Hawthorne. In addition to her parents and husband, Deliah was preceded in death by her daughters, Virginia Fisher and Sandy Shrewsbury; eight sisters and four brothers.
Services will be private. Donations in Deliah's memory can be made to the Greater East Ohio Area Chapter – 408 9th St. SW-Suite 3400 Canton, OH 44707. www.arnoldlynch.com
