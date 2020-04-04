|
Della M. Skibicki
84, of Massillon, passed away at home on April 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 7, 1935 in Natrona, Pennsylvania to the late Edward and Mary (Devlin) Nyga. Della lived a full life filled with much love and happiness. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who were her pride and joy. She also loved travelling which she mostly did with her husband Robert. In 1984, Della and Robert opened the Army-Navy Club here in Massillon, where she held the position of district adjutant and was even still attending meetings up until last month. Della had many great qualities about her such as her outgoing personality, her ability to make others laugh with her jokes, and her go-with-the-flow attitude that was admired by all. And because she was so outgoing, Della never knew a stranger and was known to everyone as "Mum".
In her spare time, Della enjoyed her puzzle books and gambling.
She will be deeply missed by her children Raye Bowyer, Ranada McGuire, Robert (Cheryl Numbers) Skibicki, Jr., and Rolland (Pam) Skibicki; siblings Irene Beam and Archie Nyga; 7 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Della was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert Skibicki; siblings Leila "Boop" Asay and Sam Nyga; and her granddaughter Radella. The family would like to give a special thanks to Crossroads Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion of Della.
In the words of Della herself, "I'll See Ya".
At this time, no services are planned. Messages of support and sympathy may be left at: www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2020