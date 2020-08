Or Copy this URL to Share

Della Skibicki



We invite you to come celebrate the beautiful life of Della Skibicki "Mum" at the outside, back pavilion of the KFC in Massillon on Saturday August 22, 2020 from 1-7 p.m.



