Delma (Meadows) Brenner
Delma (Meadows) Brenner

age 79, of East Sparta, Ohio, was reunited with her husband of 62 years, Glenn Brenner, this August 19, 2020. Delma loved cooking for her extended family and was famous for her homemade rolls, fried chicken, homemade pies, and Southern dishes. Delma was proud to have reached great grandma status one day before her 79th birthday. She was also proud to be a Christian and found peace and comfort from reading her Bible and watching Christian television. If you were lucky enough to be her friend on Facebook, she probably blessed you with several comments and likes.

Preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Brenner; and brother, Jerry Meadows. Survived by her son, Steven Brenner of the home; daughters, Terri (Bill) Vasilatos, Lori (Randy) Balsley; grandchildren: Tony (Sylvia) Balsley, Ali (Tanner) Adair, Stephanie (Matt) Gerber, Sami (Joe) Kaloger, and Michael

Vasilatos; great granddaughter Abigail Kaloger; and brother,

Roger Meadows.

The family will be having a Memorial Service at a later date. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
