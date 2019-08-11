|
Delores "Dolli" A. Lennox
age 83, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center. She was born April 11, 1936, in Canton, to the late Frank and Cecilia (Helfin) Kurchov. Delores was raised by her grandparents, Andrew and Margret Helfin, after losing her parents at the age of three. She enjoyed spending time with her cat, Molly. She had a quick wit and great sense of humor, with a temper to match. She enjoyed doing her makeup and nails and looking just so at all times.
Delores is survived by a daughter, Laura (Bob) Russell II of Uniontown; son, Wayne Lennox of Wooster whom she loved dearly; grandchildren: Tami (Matt) Roberts of Mogadore, Jade (Kyle) Wilson of Wooster, Logan Osborne of Wooster; great grandchildren: Addison, Kyle, Jr., Benjamin, Hannah and Brandon; best friend, Betty Karolyi, whom it is said she had a Thelma ans Louise like relationship with.
There are no public services planned at this time. Condolences can be shared with the family online at:
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019