The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Lennox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores A. "Dolli" Lennox


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores A. "Dolli" Lennox Obituary
Delores "Dolli" A. Lennox

age 83, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center. She was born April 11, 1936, in Canton, to the late Frank and Cecilia (Helfin) Kurchov. Delores was raised by her grandparents, Andrew and Margret Helfin, after losing her parents at the age of three. She enjoyed spending time with her cat, Molly. She had a quick wit and great sense of humor, with a temper to match. She enjoyed doing her makeup and nails and looking just so at all times.

Delores is survived by a daughter, Laura (Bob) Russell II of Uniontown; son, Wayne Lennox of Wooster whom she loved dearly; grandchildren: Tami (Matt) Roberts of Mogadore, Jade (Kyle) Wilson of Wooster, Logan Osborne of Wooster; great grandchildren: Addison, Kyle, Jr., Benjamin, Hannah and Brandon; best friend, Betty Karolyi, whom it is said she had a Thelma ans Louise like relationship with.

There are no public services planned at this time. Condolences can be shared with the family online at:

www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
Download Now