Delores J. Resh
age 88 of Massillon, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 22, 1931, in Massillon the daughter of the late George "Sport" and Freda (Mantsch) Getz. Delores worked at W.T. Grant for many years as a sales clerk. She was a member of Faith Community Fellowship and a former member of St. John's UCC. Delores enjoyed square dancing, golfing, bowling, and playing cards.
Delores is survived by her husband and just celebrated 70 years of marriage, Ray Resh; children, Rhonda (Jon) Underwood, Robin (Lewie) Klaco, and Renee Smith; brother, William Getz; granddaughters, Allison (Seth) Hoover, Bethany Cookro, and Brittany Klaco; two great-grandsons, Andrew Guysick and Jordan Yoder. She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Strickling.
A private Graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Community Fellowship, 1303 9th ST SW, Massillon, OH 44647. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
