Delores Jean Karrenbauer
1940 - 2020
Delores Jean Karrenbauer

WOOSTER - 80, of Wooster passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Wooster Community Hospital. She was born August 25, 1940 in Canton the daughter of Anthony and Catherine Swartz Cavelli. She married Harold Karrenbauer on February 12, 1966. He survives.

Delores was a graduate of Canton South High School and had been an insurance agent for Grange Insurance Agency in Canton and was also a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Wooster. She loved to read, gardening, cook and spend time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Harold she is survived by a daughter Lorrie (Andrew) Meyer of Cincinnati; grandchildren Jacob and Griffin Meyer; a sister Judy Gray of Florida and a brother Anthony Cavelli Jr. of Canton. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Shirley Cavelli.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church 527 Beall Ave., Wooster with Rev. Stephen Moran officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Massillon. McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Wayne Co. Humane Society, 1161 Mechanicsburg Rd., Wooster, OH 44691. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.

Published in The Repository on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home
216 E. Larwill Street
Wooster, OH 44691
330-262-7771
