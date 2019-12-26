|
|
Delores L. Templeton
age 91, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. She was born Jan. 27, 1928 in Waynesburg, Ohio to William and Anna Bitzel. Delores was a proud alumnus of Canton McKinley High School's class of 1945; and a strong supporter of the Bulldogs. She had a deep love of animals and spent her time playing bingo and poker with friends.
Delores is preceded in death by her parents. She will be dearly missed by her son, Mark (Donna) Brown; daughters, Debi Oberster, Susan (Mark) Russell; grandchildren, Craig (Celeste) Smith, Eric Brown, Kelley (Gary) Pankuch, Tommy Russell; great-grandchildren, Madison, Nick; brother, William Bitzel Jr.; and numerous cousins.
In honoring her wishes Delores will have no services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society of Stark County, 5100 Peach St NE, Louisville, OH 44641. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 26, 2019