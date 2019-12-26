Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Templeton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores L. Templeton


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores L. Templeton Obituary
Delores L. Templeton

age 91, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. She was born Jan. 27, 1928 in Waynesburg, Ohio to William and Anna Bitzel. Delores was a proud alumnus of Canton McKinley High School's class of 1945; and a strong supporter of the Bulldogs. She had a deep love of animals and spent her time playing bingo and poker with friends.

Delores is preceded in death by her parents. She will be dearly missed by her son, Mark (Donna) Brown; daughters, Debi Oberster, Susan (Mark) Russell; grandchildren, Craig (Celeste) Smith, Eric Brown, Kelley (Gary) Pankuch, Tommy Russell; great-grandchildren, Madison, Nick; brother, William Bitzel Jr.; and numerous cousins.

In honoring her wishes Delores will have no services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society of Stark County, 5100 Peach St NE, Louisville, OH 44641. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -