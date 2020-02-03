Home

Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:30 PM
Sunset Hills Burial Park
DELORES M. STARNES


1934 - 2020
DELORES M. STARNES Obituary
Delores M.

Starnes

age 85, passed away January 31, 2020. She was born May 3, 1934 in Canton, daughter to the late Harold and Bernice (Reynolds) Keith. Delores had worked for Frito-Lay for 15 years, she was a member of ARC- Stark County and Canton Baptist Temple. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clancy W. Starnes; and son, W. Keith Starnes.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Marcia and Gilbert Gilbert; grandchildren: Andy and Amanda Gilbert, Gilbert Gilbert Jr.; great-grandchildren, Addison Jirousek, Tori Timmons and Maddy Gilbert; brother, Harold (Elaine) Keith; and nephew, David Keith.

Service will be held Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the or Autism Society.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 3, 2020
