Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Delores M. (Begue) Thomas


1918 - 2020
Delores M. (Begue) Thomas Obituary
Delores M. Thomas (Begue)

Died peacefully on January 20, 2020, at the House of Loreto in Canton, Ohio with her daughters at her side. She was born on September 27, 1918, to Louis Begue and Mary Frank Begue.

Delores was predeceased by her parents; husband, John F. Thomas; sisters, Eleanor Rutter, Gladys Begue, Ann Marie McArdle, Marguerite Hennis, and brothers, Wilbur Begue, Richard Begue, and Louis Begue, and infant brother, Donald. She is survived by her daughters, Rosemary Thomas and Rebecca Thomas; son, Michael Thomas; granddaughter, Adrienne Palm; grandson, Cody Thomas; sisters, Norma Rich and Pauline Calendine; and brother, Harold Begue. The family would like to thank the Sisters and staff at the House of Loreto for their compassionate care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 24, at 10 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church with Father Christopher Henyk as celebrant. Private burial in Saint Louis Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday (TODAY), January 23, between 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sam's Fans, 4041 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214; Begue 4 a Cure; or the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com.

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020
