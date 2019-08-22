The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
DELORES M. YODER

DELORES M. YODER Obituary
Delores M. Yoder

93, passed away surrounded by family on August 19, 2019, after an extended illness. She was born in Massillon on November 23, 1925; a daughter to the late Louis and Mildred (Boron) Hamel. Delores was an avid bowler and enjoyed her winters in Florida.

She is survived by daughter, Connie (Frank) Clark; granddaughter, Stacy (Charles) Hilterbrand; great-grandson, Andreas Hilterbrand; brother Dale (Nancy) Hamel; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her husband Glenn, son Gary Yoder, and sister Margaret Peters.

A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob Lutheran Church, 8697 Mudbrook ST NW, Massillon, OH 44646

Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019
