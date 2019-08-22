|
Delores M. Yoder
93, passed away surrounded by family on August 19, 2019, after an extended illness. She was born in Massillon on November 23, 1925; a daughter to the late Louis and Mildred (Boron) Hamel. Delores was an avid bowler and enjoyed her winters in Florida.
She is survived by daughter, Connie (Frank) Clark; granddaughter, Stacy (Charles) Hilterbrand; great-grandson, Andreas Hilterbrand; brother Dale (Nancy) Hamel; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her husband Glenn, son Gary Yoder, and sister Margaret Peters.
A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob Lutheran Church, 8697 Mudbrook ST NW, Massillon, OH 44646
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019