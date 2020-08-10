Deloris A. Keogh
age 79, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born in Canton, OH, to Denzel and Velma Bailey on January 1, 1941. She spent her life building a loving home and caring for many children, both her own and as a foster mother. She attended The Sanctuary Church of God, in East Canton, and was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Women's Society. Deloris felt great joy in giving back to the community and even served on the board of directors for Hannah House 119.
She truly loved her family and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Judi Bailey. Deloris is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, James Keogh; children: DeeAnn Roe, Karen Bender, Ken (Heather) Keogh; grandchildren: Jeffery, Andrew, Tyler, Bob, Mekenzie; great grandchildren: Alec, Savannah; siblings, Dan Bailey, Joyce (Stan) Beachy, Diane (James "Sonny") Ice; and special friends, Debbie and Dave Rusnak.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hannah House 119 in Deloris's honor. Calling hours with social distancing will take place on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with services to follow at 7:00 p.m. at The Sanctuary Church of God, 6535 Maplebrook St. N.E., East Canton, OH 44730. She will be laid to rest at Henry Warstler Cemetery, 2633 55th St. N.E., Canton, OH 44721. For those wishing to send condolences please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721