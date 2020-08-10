1/1
DELORIS A. KEOGH
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DELORIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deloris A. Keogh

age 79, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born in Canton, OH, to Denzel and Velma Bailey on January 1, 1941. She spent her life building a loving home and caring for many children, both her own and as a foster mother. She attended The Sanctuary Church of God, in East Canton, and was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Women's Society. Deloris felt great joy in giving back to the community and even served on the board of directors for Hannah House 119.

She truly loved her family and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Judi Bailey. Deloris is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, James Keogh; children: DeeAnn Roe, Karen Bender, Ken (Heather) Keogh; grandchildren: Jeffery, Andrew, Tyler, Bob, Mekenzie; great grandchildren: Alec, Savannah; siblings, Dan Bailey, Joyce (Stan) Beachy, Diane (James "Sonny") Ice; and special friends, Debbie and Dave Rusnak.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hannah House 119 in Deloris's honor. Calling hours with social distancing will take place on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with services to follow at 7:00 p.m. at The Sanctuary Church of God, 6535 Maplebrook St. N.E., East Canton, OH 44730. She will be laid to rest at Henry Warstler Cemetery, 2633 55th St. N.E., Canton, OH 44721. For those wishing to send condolences please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sanctuary Church of God
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Service
07:00 PM
Sanctuary Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved