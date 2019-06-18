Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Resources
More Obituaries for Deloris Shumaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deloris B. Shumaker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deloris B. Shumaker Obituary
Deloris B.

Shumaker

4/30/1933 – 6/14/2019

Preceded in death by husband, Mead Shumaker 1997; son, Daniel Vorhies 2012. Survived by daughter, Denise (Scott) Favalon; grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) Vorhies, Lisa (Aaron) Holbrook, Rachel, Jessica, Anna "Jess" Favalon; four great-grandchildren; one brother and three sisters.

Services will be Thursday at Noon in the funeral home. Calling hours from 10-12 Noon before services. To share a memory, send condolences and read complete obituary, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.

com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now