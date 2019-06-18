|
|
Deloris B.
Shumaker
4/30/1933 – 6/14/2019
Preceded in death by husband, Mead Shumaker 1997; son, Daniel Vorhies 2012. Survived by daughter, Denise (Scott) Favalon; grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) Vorhies, Lisa (Aaron) Holbrook, Rachel, Jessica, Anna "Jess" Favalon; four great-grandchildren; one brother and three sisters.
Services will be Thursday at Noon in the funeral home. Calling hours from 10-12 Noon before services. To share a memory, send condolences and read complete obituary, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.
com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on June 18, 2019