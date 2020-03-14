|
|
DeLoris C. "Dee" Diamond
age 95, died Thursday. She had lived at The Alsatian in Louisville since 2015. Dee was a life resident of Canton, former owner of DeLoris's Beauty Shop, member of Little Flower Catholic Church and enjoyed family gatherings, bingo and playing cards.
Preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, J. Donald Diamond, parents, Albert and Clara (Zwick) Kramer, brother, Marvin Kramer and sisters, Donna Theiss and Rita Brawley. Survived by daughters, Donna (Michael) Wilder and Diane (Eric) Kuster, sons, Donald (Rosemary) Diamond and Douglas Diamond, 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, brothers, Ronald, Dale (Mary) and Danny (Marilyn) Kramer and close friend, Virgil Valentine.
Family and friends will meet on Monday at 10 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial with the Very Rev. Can. Christopher Henyk as celebrant. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Alsatian at Saint Joseph Care Center. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2020