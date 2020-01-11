|
|
Deloris Mae Cress
age 87 of Minerva, passed away at Aultman Health Foundation on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Deloris was born in Hanoverton, Ohio on June 20, 1932 to Raymond and Helen (Kryder) Phillips. Deloris attended the Minerva First Christian Church. She was a member of the AARP. She enjoyed reading and Word Finds.
Deloris is survived by two daughters, Karlene (Jerry) Ewing of Beloit and Renee (Dennis) Haynam of Waunakee Wisc; five sons, Gary (Angie) Cress of Minerva, Robbie Cress of Mesa, Ariz., Ricky (Lucinda) Cress of Minvera, Greg Cress of Hanoverton, and Keith Cress of Minerva; 17 grandchildren, Gary Cress Jr, Shawn Cress, Shea Cress, Sierra Cress, Christina Cress, John Robert Cress, Eric Cress, Terri Cress, Greg "Bub" Cress Jr, Jessica McClosky, Brian Ewing, Brandon Ewing, Kevin Cress, Christine (Shaw) Kopplin, Logan Haynam, Bradley Cress, and James Cress; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Deloris was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Cress who died May 31, 2000; a son, Robert Dean Cress; and four brothers, Earl Chilson, Wayne Chilson, Harry Chilson, and Grant Philips.
Funeral service will be held at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dale Roberts of Minerva First Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Bartley
330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on Jan. 11, 2020